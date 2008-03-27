The ESA's New Head of State Government Affairs

Just a heads up to those making their 2008 gaming personality playing cards, Sally Jefferson has been appointed as senior vice president of Government Affairs for the ESA (Entertainment Software Association). Her role is to "advance the state and local government relations needs of companies publishing computer and video games". Before coming to the ESA, Jefferson worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Executive Director of Congressional and Public Affairs, and she also was a lobbyist for various infrastructure affairs like transportation and energy. So. Now. You. Know.

ESA's New Head of State Government Relations Affairs Appointed

Washington, DC - March 26, 2008 - The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today named Sally Jefferson as its new head of state government affairs. Jefferson's new title will be Vice President of State Government Affairs and, in this new capacity, she will advance the state and local government relations needs of companies publishing computer and video games.

"There are myriad challenges and opportunities - from constitutional concerns, tax incentive legislation, to the industry's work empowering parents with tools and information to protect children - facing the computer and video game industry on the state and local level," said Ed Desmond, senior vice president of Government Affairs for the ESA, the trade association representing U.S. computer and video game publishers. "Sally's experience, relationships, and insight are exactly what our members expect and deserve to ensure the industry is well-represented and active."

In addition to her new responsibilities, Jefferson will continue to manage ESA's relationships with national organizations representing state legislators and Governors.

"The computer and video game industry is well-served by Sally's professionalism and her high-level of knowledge and expertise," said Virginia Attorney General Bob McDonnell. "I'm confident that the ESA and its members will benefit from this recognition of her years of hard work."

A Kentucky native, Ms. Jefferson has 20 years of government affairs experience working at the ESA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and as a legislative aide on Capitol Hill. During her tenure at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, she was Executive Director of Congressional and Public Affairs and was its senior lobbyist primarily focused on transportation, energy and regulatory reform issues. She also was Executive Director of a chamber-led transportation coalition comprised of more than 300 national business, labour, state and local organizations.

"Sally is a very effective and dependable voice for the concerns of her industry," commented Senate Rules Committee Chairman and National Conference of State Legislatures Vice President Don Balfour of Georgia. "In dealing with state legislation, it can often be hard to navigate the personalities, politics, and issues that arise. Sally does so with great professionalism and ease."

"Sally is well-known in state and local politics for her reliable and consistent industry representation. With her wealth of experience, contacts and knowledge, I am sure the ESA's members and the computer and video game industry writ-large will be well-served by her advancement," said Nathan Daschle, executive director of the Democratic Governors Association.