The Grateful Dead Exhumed On Rock Band Next Week

Pop open out the patchouli, dust off the tie dye and spark up the finest herb for next week's Rock Band downloadable content. Beginning next Tuesday, virtual musicians can jam to the first batch of Grateful Dead tunes as six of the planned eighteen tracks hit Xbox Live and PlayStation Network. The half-dozen low-key rockers, all original recordings will arrive for $US 1.99 or 160 Microsoft Points and include:

  • "China Cat Sunflower" from Aoxomoxoa
  • "Casey Jones" from Workingman's Dead
  • "Sugar Magnolia" from American Beauty
  • "Truckin" from American Beauty
  • "Franklin's Tower" from Blues for Allah
  • "I Need A Miracle" from Shakedown Street

Deadheads can secure the whole lot of Rock Band bonus tracks for $US 9.99 (800 Microsoft Points). Now about Who's Next...

