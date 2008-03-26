The Great Crackdown US Markdown

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kotakuite Michael N. sends in this humorous and rather sad photo from his local Target. It seems that this particular Target had a surfeit of copies of Crackdown and is now offering them all up on an endcap for $US 15 a piece. Michael claims he checked and each and every one of those is a copy of Crackdown. Even for a large retail outlet like Target this seems like a ridiculous amount of copies to have of one game. It's also a bit of a shame considering I really liked Crackdown. It was one of the first games I got for my 360 and I thoroughly enjoyed it. On the other hand, it's a perfect opportunity for those of you who haven't tried it out yet to get it for a cheap price.

  • Morkai @Morkai

    i wonder how many of them still have stickers crowing about the Halo3 Beta Test, and how many people will buy it for that, without looking about 2 metres to their left and seeing the stack of Halo 3 games

