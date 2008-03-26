The Great Crackdown US Markdown

Kotakuite Michael N. sends in this humorous and rather sad photo from his local Target. It seems that this particular Target had a surfeit of copies of Crackdown and is now offering them all up on an endcap for $US 15 a piece. Michael claims he checked and each and every one of those is a copy of Crackdown. Even for a large retail outlet like Target this seems like a ridiculous amount of copies to have of one game. It's also a bit of a shame considering I really liked Crackdown. It was one of the first games I got for my 360 and I thoroughly enjoyed it. On the other hand, it's a perfect opportunity for those of you who haven't tried it out yet to get it for a cheap price.