There's little in the way of gameplay, with a focus on dramatic "Guitar Grip" strapping-on and goofy rockin' out, but if you need a better visual demonstration of how Guitar Hero: On Tour for the Nintendo DS works, this will be right up your alley. It's cute, but certainly not something I see myself paying actual money for. But if Harmonix can make a dual-guitar and drum set attachment work for Rock Band DS, that I might buy.
The Guitar Hero: On Tour Teaser Trailer
