The Horror: Puma Tetris Shoes

I spend far too much of my reasonably-hard-earned money on two things. One of them is games. The other, sneakers. Combinations of the two should be a sure thing for me, then, but in this case, no, no it is not. Puma are re-releasing two versions of their old Disc Blaze sneaks in the Spring, only this time, with a Tetris theme. Not, as you'd be forgiven for thinking, an "opening credits of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air" theme.

