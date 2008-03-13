Microsoft isn't sorta behind Xbox 360 exclusive THE [email protected]: Live For You! Microsoft is totally behind it. So much so that the company is using the virtual pop star sim idols for MS messenger. Windows Live now has an official [email protected] theme pack, complete with cutesy icons. Word has it that apparently Microsoft will even be releasing "voice packs" for Windows Live using the game's voice talent. Not sure if this will help, but okay!

