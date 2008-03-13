The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

THE [email protected] Singing Its Way onto Windows Live

Microsoft isn't sorta behind Xbox 360 exclusive THE [email protected]: Live For You! Microsoft is totally behind it. So much so that the company is using the virtual pop star sim idols for MS messenger. Windows Live now has an official [email protected] theme pack, complete with cutesy icons. Word has it that apparently Microsoft will even be releasing "voice packs" for Windows Live using the game's voice talent. Not sure if this will help, but okay!
THE [email protected] [Windows Live Thanks, Muu!]

Comments

  • syber Guest

    why is it they keep sayin download later whenever i wanna download? is the link broken?

    0

