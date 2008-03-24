The Last Supper (With Added Robocop)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Easter might be drawing to close, but our memories of Donkey Kong Jesus live on! Here are some more gaming related Last Suppers. The above one is called The Last Supper and features Hollywood thespian and GTA: San Andreas and Kingdom Hearts II voice actor James Woods. According to artist Brandon Bird:

This was a commission for Rich Kyanka, back when I did commissions. We are both well aware that James Woods did not play Robocop.

More below. Eat them up!

the_last_software.jpgla_ultima_cena_de_nintendo_ZYN_full.jpglastjedisupper778bc95op1.jpgThe_Last_Smashing_by_AngstyGuy.jpg

[???]???????????? [Jyouhouya]

