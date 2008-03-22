The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Long Weekend

To: Everyone
From: Crecente

It's not a long weekend, but it's going to feel like one. This is, I hope, going to be the last weekend for quite awhile when we don't have a full-time writer aboard to keep an eye on things. Since Flynn has shifted to weekdays and event coverage we've had my brother fill-in, Luke and Mike have helped and I have done a lot of posts. But Maggie's been our mainstay, plugging away at her thoughtful posts, and even doing a few extra here and there to keep things going, all while being a graduate student. Don't know how she does it.

This weekend all of us our pitching in a few here and there. I'm actually going off to the mountains for part of the weekend, so hopefully nothing blows up. Fortunately, if it does, I'll be pretty close to Mount Cheyenne.

What you missed:
Buy Bungie's Halo Soda Machine
EA And Starz Team For Dead Space Movie
SOCOM Confrontation Details
Major General Hammond Invokes Pac-Man
EndWar Gameplay

  • stratu @Stratu

    We miss you! Look forward to your return.
    Hope you got plenty of Easter Egg action ;]

    0

