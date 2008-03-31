The Mario Kart Wheel's $US 15? What?

You buy Mario Kart Wii, you get one plastic wheel. That should be enough. If you've got friends over who break into a rash when clutching a GameCube controller, though, I guess you could get another. How much is that going to cost you, though? If GameStop are on the money (see flyer above), you'll be looking at $US 15, which for a hollow piece of plastic is not merely taking the piss, it's buying the piss wholesale and reselling it for a profit. This is unconfirmed by Nintendo, and has since been taken down from GameStop's site, but the full flyer's after the jump regardless.
Wii Wheel Gets $14.99 Price Tag; Your Friends Aren't Worth it [Giz AU]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink