The Myth of the Media Myth: Games and Non-Gamers

All of us have our stories about game-related interactions with non-gamers, some of them undoubtedly on the negative side of things ('I hate video games,' someone rather snottily told me at a party a few weeks ago, and that's certainly on the mild end of the negative spectrum). But is it something non-gamers even give much thought to unless they're pressed on the issue? Can people even explain why they dismiss games and gaming out of hand? Brenda Brathwaite muses on why this may be in an article over at the Escapist and talked to lots of people in the industry (our own Ashcraft even makes an appearance). Shall the gamer and non-gamer ever meet on equal ground?:

More and more, [David Edison of GayGamer.net]sees a split between two extremes. "I see popular thought divided starkly between those who play, enjoy or appreciate interactive media and those whose feelings fall somewhere along the lines of 'I hate videogames,' 'Videogames are for kids' and 'There is no redeeming value to be found in gaming.' If you take the latter group, you hear two contradictory beliefs: that videogames are a children's medium, and that videogames are too violent and explicit for children. Just those two conflicting biases alone would be enough, I think, for a person unfamiliar with videogames to throw up their hands and be done with the subject until someone more invested works it all out."

There are some nice thoughts on the subject from a reasonably diverse (gaming) crowd, and it's worth reading if you have the time.

