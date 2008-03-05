The NEC PlayStation 2 Dating Game Laptop

Japanese electronics company NEC has a deal for you! For only ¥76,258 ($US 737), you can order a laptop engraved with dating sim KimiKiss from publisher Enterbrain. Check out these specs. Yep, seems like a novel way of NEC to clear out old older merchandise. Bravo, NEC. We're impressed.
Kimikiss [NEC Direct Thanks, muu!]
Japanese electronics company NEC has a deal for you! For only ¥76,258 ($US 737), you can order a laptop engraved with dating sim KimiKiss from publisher Enterbrain. Check out these specs. Yep, seems like a novel way of NEC to clear out old older merchandise. Bravo, NEC. We're impressed.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink