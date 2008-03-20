The Orange Box Patched For PS3

PlayStation 3 owners who attempt to play their copies of The Orange Box tonight will be greeted with a required update, bringing the EA published collection to version 1.10. The 128MB download unfortunately doesn't come with a changelog, nor can we find a shred of information on what's changed on the internet. Digging through Valve's Steam forums, EA's support site and game forums, and the official PlayStation web site have revealed nothing about the download. We're pestering EA to found out what's up.

During my initial play time with the new version, testing out Team Fortress 2, Portal and Half-Life 2: Episode Two, nothing was immediately noticeable, although connecting to a TF2 game did seem to be rather speedy.