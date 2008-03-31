The Otaku Queen And The Most Explicit, NSFW Bean

When not hosting Pokémon cartoons, otaku queen Shoko Nakagawa enjoys the simple things like playing Final Fantasy VII, putting catheads in her mouth and cosplay. Some of her previously cosplays, like Super Robot Taisen, have been quite amazing. Spectacular, even. Her recent bean (yes, bean as in, you know, a bean) cosplay has left us speechless. It might sound innocuous, but it is totally MAXIMUM RISKY. Might be not safe for work, even! Pic after the jump. You've been warned. Enjoy.

Certainly, she knows, right? She must.

Shokotan... [NSFW Kangofu Blog]