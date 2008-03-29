The PlayStation Network's Next Big Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The release of SOCOM Confrontation via the PlayStation Network this fall may have the mass appeal to be a digitally distributed "killer app" for the PlayStation fan base, but Sony has plenty of unique offerings over the next few months, some of which we are already intimately familiar with. Echochrome and Wipeout HD haven't been lacking in exposure, but MTV's Stephen Totilo goes hands-on with two more PSN originals, Elefunk and PixelJunk Monsters Encore to get a handle on what's next for the Store.

The dates MTV provides for the next four PSN showpieces match up pretty well with the leaked release schedule from a few weeks ago.

According to the report, it would appear that Echochrome may very well be bypassing a UMD release, opting for a download from the PC and PlayStation Stores. The hard copy release in Japan didn't exactly light a fire under the PSP community.

Quickie previews for the uninitiated await.

PSN Next Wave Revealed — WipEout HD, Echochrome, Elefunk, PixelJunk Monsters Encore [MTV Multiplayer]

