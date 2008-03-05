The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Shushiest Rock Band Mod Yet

David Yoon may be the most thoughtful Rock Band drummer in the known universe. He gutted his Xbox 360 drum controller, spread the innards upon some... thing, covered them with foam and created the quietest set of virtual skins we've ever seen. He even transformed his kick pedal into a mechanism comprised of nothing but a pair of CDs, foam, electrical tape and transducers. He didn't stop there, though, instead swapping out the cacophonous stock sticks for a pair of jumbo Ticonderoga pencils. It may not be the prettiest fake drum kit, but it's definitely the most considerate. Rock softly, David.

Rock Band drum kit mod. [Flickr via Gizmodo AU]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles