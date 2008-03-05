The Shushiest Rock Band Mod Yet

David Yoon may be the most thoughtful Rock Band drummer in the known universe. He gutted his Xbox 360 drum controller, spread the innards upon some... thing, covered them with foam and created the quietest set of virtual skins we've ever seen. He even transformed his kick pedal into a mechanism comprised of nothing but a pair of CDs, foam, electrical tape and transducers. He didn't stop there, though, instead swapping out the cacophonous stock sticks for a pair of jumbo Ticonderoga pencils. It may not be the prettiest fake drum kit, but it's definitely the most considerate. Rock softly, David.

Rock Band drum kit mod. [Flickr via Gizmodo AU]