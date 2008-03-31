The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Translation Game: Localisation Strategies

Danc of Lost Garden has a lengthy post up on the localisation process, most importantly the 'translation game,' and how to use game design and techniques to more easily export games to foreign places:

Instead of hiring expensive middlemen, we harness the volunteer efforts of our passionate players. Instead of managing the process manually, we create an automated system of empowering tools and reward systems that encourage players to do the right thing. Above all, we make the process repeatable so that we can run it over and over again at almost zero incremental cost. We are building an engine whose mechanical structure is derived from the physics of human psychology and whose brightly burning fuel is a steady stream of fun seeking players.

It's a lengthy essay and delves into the ins and outs of such a system, including the inevitable downsides (translation done on a casual whim is frequently spotty at best), but really interesting. As we get more and more of a back and forth flow of games that need translation, what is the best option for smaller companies that may not want to eat up a large chunk of the profits with translation and localisation services?

The Translation Game [Lost Garden]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles