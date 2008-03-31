The UK Declares War On Canadian Game Industry

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We mentioned potential action to be taken by a European trade group against Canada for unfair trade practices, and now the UK Ministry of Canadian Ministry of Culture, Media and Sport has launched a formal investigation. The British government is afraid that Canadian "state aid offered to computer games companies ... may not be compatible with World Trade Organisation principles." With a bevy of tax benefits (with some allowing companies to write off as much as 45% of labour costs), Canada has been luring big development studios away from Europe:

"The Canadians have driven a tank over the French Citroen and have now parked on our lawn," Paul Jackson, head of the industry organisation representing British games studios, complained to the Financial Times earlier this week. "It is becoming very challenging to keep core development studios here."

We'll see how this plays out, though I can't imagine the UK findings are going to be in Canadian favour. Are we looking at a WTO to-do?
