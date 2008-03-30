The Video Game Name Generator is always good for some fun, but what's even better is the game design competition run by the Independent Gaming Source: entrants had three weeks to come up with a game based on a generated title. The contest garnered 48 playable entries, including such scintillating titles as "Time Shark II: Medieval Shark Strike Force," "Shameful Pachinko Romance," "Post-Apocalyptic Unicorn Uprising," "Emo Harvest on The Oregon Trail" and my favourite, "Super Mario vs. Programming in China."

If you're running Windows, you're in luck. Head over and check out the entries, many of which are of pretty high quality for only having three weeks of lead time.

The Video Game Name Generator Competition [The Independent Gaming Source via GrandTextAuto]