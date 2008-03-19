Thief Goes on Playstation Shopping Spree

Sure Michael Pachter says that the Playstation 3 is making a 2008 come-back. Sure NPD shows that Sony's console sales are on the rise, but a console isn't really on the mend until criminals start thinking about them.

Police say a North Carolina woman used several stolen credit cards to buy up a Playstation 3 and four video games at a local Target before moving on to a Best Buy to purchase a computer and four more games, along with an iPod Touch.

You see that Sony, Playstation and iPod in the same sentence... um, paragraph.

