Thief Goes on Playstation Shopping Spree

Sure Michael Pachter says that the Playstation 3 is making a 2008 come-back. Sure NPD shows that Sony's console sales are on the rise, but a console isn't really on the mend until criminals start thinking about them.
Police say a North Carolina woman used several stolen credit cards to buy up a Playstation 3 and four video games at a local Target before moving on to a Best Buy to purchase a computer and four more games, along with an iPod Touch.
You see that Sony, Playstation and iPod in the same sentence... um, paragraph.
Police: Suspect used stolen cards to purchase PlayStation, iPods [News 14]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink