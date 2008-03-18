This Week In Rock Band Tracks

It may have had some of the surprise spoiled by OXM a few months ago, but this week's Rock Band downloadable tracks have been revealed. The Earache Thrash Pack as the kids from Harmonix are calling it, features a trio of thrashers that, I assume, are known for their tinnitus inflicting abilities.

The pack, which hits Xbox Live Tuesday for 440 Microsoft Points and PlayStation Network Thursday for $US 5.49, features "Blinded By Fear" by At the Gates, "Thrasher" by Evile, and "D.O.A." by The Haunted. They're all master tracks and can be had for $US 1.99 each. Thrash on!