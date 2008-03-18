The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

This Week In Rock Band Tracks

It may have had some of the surprise spoiled by OXM a few months ago, but this week's Rock Band downloadable tracks have been revealed. The Earache Thrash Pack as the kids from Harmonix are calling it, features a trio of thrashers that, I assume, are known for their tinnitus inflicting abilities.

The pack, which hits Xbox Live Tuesday for 440 Microsoft Points and PlayStation Network Thursday for $US 5.49, features "Blinded By Fear" by At the Gates, "Thrasher" by Evile, and "D.O.A." by The Haunted. They're all master tracks and can be had for $US 1.99 each. Thrash on!

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Rock Band? What the hell is Rock Band? Is that some sort of game? It can't be, I went to the store to look at this game, because I want to buy it, and it was nowhere to be seen.

    Seriously, though, it's good to have some new tracks. They're a little pricey I think, but hey, at least the game won't go stale. You know - because we've all played it to death already... what with it not even being announced for the region...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles