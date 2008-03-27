The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

This WiiWare Game Sounds Like a Sex Game!!

Gameloft's got WiiWare sexy covered. Well, sexy-sounding titles at least! The publisher's MAXIMUM RISKY sounding Icchi na Oneesan Kuzushi ("Destroy The Lewd Older Sister") is hitting WiiWare this April for 800 Wii Points. The game itself is more MINIMUM RISKY — it's just another breakout clone. Rather pedestrian stuff! There's going to be some seriously letdown WiiWare users, downloading this and thinking it's got some spice. Though, we're pretty sure they're already used to letdowns when it comes to the fairer sex.

Hit the jump for a TOTALLY SAFE FOR WORK screenshot.

Ecchinot [Famitsu Thanks, Matt Alt for the funny!]
Gameloft Bust Blocks [Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles