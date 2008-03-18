THQ Announces Off-Road Racer BAJA

THQ and 2XL Games have just announced the "most realistic off-road racing experience to date," called BAJA. Slated for this August on the Xbox 360 and PS3, it sounds like a response to Motorstorm, featuring 40 vehicles in eight classes driving 100 square miles of terrain in a cross between off-road simulation and arcade racer. But unlike Motorstorm, there will be a focus on car upgrades and accessories, plus BAJA will feature 4-player split-screen gameplay.

THQ announce BAJA off-Road racing game for PS3/Xbox 360

THQ today announced BAJA, the most realistic off-Road experience to date. The game is scheduled to bring revolutionary physics and vast open racing worlds to the Xbox 360® and PLAYSTATION 3 in August 2008. Features include: 100 square miles of terrain, over 40 vehicles (including Trophy Trucks, 4x4s and buggies) that are upgradeable with hundreds of authentic parts, four player split screen and 12-player online and LAN as well as multiple-screen panoramic view.

Dominate the Desert in the Most Realistic off-Road Experience to Date in THQ's BAJA(TM)

THQ Inc. (NASDAQ:THQI - News), the leading publisher of off-road racing games, today announced the most realistic off-road racing experience to date. BAJA™ is scheduled to bring revolutionary physics and vast open racing worlds to the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system in August 2008. Developed by the founding members of the MX vs. ATV™ franchise, BAJA combines the best elements of the real-world sport with the right balance of arcade fun as it challenges players to build the ultimate off-road machine and conquer vast, unforgiving terrain.

"As the long-standing off-road racing leader, THQ is thrilled to bring something completely new to the off-road racing genre," said Richard Browne, vice president of product development, THQ. "With the level of detail in each vehicle, the vast open vistas and the most realistic off-road physics to date, BAJA will provide an unparalleled racing experience."

About BAJA

In BAJA, players will conquer more than 100 square miles of the toughest terrain Mother Nature has to offer, including the steepest mountains, thickest mud and deepest canyons ever created. With more than 40 vehicles in eight classes, including Trophy Trucks, 4x4s and buggies, BAJA features a full array of upgradeable options with hundreds of authentic parts that affect each vehicle's performance. Players will put their off-road machines to the test in near-vertical Hill Climb challenges, head-to-head Open Class races, circuit races and the ultimate off-road endurance challenge: the Baja. BAJA's open worlds extend thousands of miles across all landscapes in races that can last up to four hours. The game's revolutionary vehicle physics deliver unprecedented life-like handling, and a support management system allows gamers to monitor and repair realistic vehicle damage as fenders fly, tires are blown, suspension is stressed and engines overheat. BAJA will support four-player split screen multiplayer capability, 12-player online and LAN as well as multiple-screen panoramic view.

BAJA is developed by 2XL Games in Phoenix, Ariz. For more information on this game, as well as additional THQ titles, please visit www.thq.com and www.bajagame.com.