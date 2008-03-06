THQ Boss Says Wii Hasn't Won Just Yet

Speaking earlier today at the - where else - Morgan Stanley Technology Conference, THQ boss Brian Farrell has said that while the Wii's been going gangbusters so far during this console generation, it doesn't have things sewn up just yet:

...the way we're thinking about this cycle from a high level is, the Wii at that lower price-point had a lot of momentum early in the cycle, but as Sony and Microsoft come down the price curve those two should accelerate, and there's a lot of firepower left in their arsenal...

He goes on to say that because of this, they're expecting one loooong, successful hardware cycle, as cheaper 360s and PS3s make it more of an even fight. Can't say I can see that actually happening, but gee, wouldn't it be lovely if it did?