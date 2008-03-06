THQ Bring Cheerleading To The Wii Balance Board

If
losing weight balance training isn't your thing, and you find the idea of skiing fundamentally abhorrent, THQ might have a Wii Balance Boarding alternative for you: All-Star Cheerleading, a game they've got in development for the Wii. THQ boss Brian Farrell, speaking today at the Morgan Stanley Tech Conference, says it's "going right after girls", but I think he's underestimating the number of 20-something guys who own a copy of Bring It On.
