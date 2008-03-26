Throw Water At Paul McCartney!

Sir Paul McCartney not only got a divorce but a flash game about his divorce. Lucky him! In the game, players take on the role of The Beatles' ex-wife Heather Mills and try hurling a glass of water at Macca and is lawyer Fiona Shackleton. (Earlier this month, Mills threw water over Sir Paul's lawyer after being awarded only £24.3 million of the musician's fortune, saying the attorney had been "baptised in court" for making "unpleasant comments". Originally, Mills demanded £125 million.) The flash game isn't a very good game. That's okay. Mills isn't a very good person.

