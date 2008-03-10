The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Tiga Wants Tax Breaks For UK Developers

With Eidos' decision to move their production headquarters to Canada, Tiga (a trade association representing European developer interests) is asking the British government to ensure that developers aren't bailing ship for lower-cost, subsidised locales:

"UK games developers can compete successfully against games developers all over the world where market conditions are fair," said Tiga CEO Richard Wilson.

"The UK is the fourth largest developer of games in the world in terms of revenue generation. Games developers contribute 30 per cent of the country's media exports.

"However, Canadian government subsidies for games developers mean that the playing field is increasingly tipped against UK based games developers."

Beyond the short-term fix of tax breaks, Tiga is agitating for a World Trade Organization investigation into whether Canadian incentives are breaking WTO rules on fair trade. Wilson said "If they do, as seems likely, the Government must take action via the World Trade Organisation against Canada at the earliest opportunity." Who's ready for a gaming industry redux of the Seven Years' War?

Tiga urges government to create competitive environment [GamesIndustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles