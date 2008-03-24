Titanic 1912, the RPG: A Review

I just about died laughing at this lengthy and vitriolic review of the Shenzhen Nanjing bootleg/grey market Titanic 1912. It's long, it's funny, it's worth a read. The quality starts in the first few paragraphs:

I have a hard time imagining what possessed anyone to make this game. The board meeting probably went something like this:

President: OK guys, we have this terrible RPG engine for the Famicom. How can we squeeze more money out of it?

Developer: Well, Titanic has been popular with students studying English. What if we make a game based on the movie?

President: But how will it work? I mean, the only character you could play as would be Jack, and he dies.

Developer: Don't you see! An RPG where the player's character dies! It will be revolutionary!

President: Make it so.

Well, they made it so.

The result was the most unbelievably fucking awful game in history.