Today, Luke Plunkett Was Born

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
RE: Belated Poker Report
Well, not today. But this day 28 years ago, Kotaku's very own Luke Plunkett arrived into this spinning blue planet, kicking and screaming. So Happy Birthday, Luke! (Hopefully, he's consuming insane amounts of frosty cake right now.)
What you missed last night:
Photographer Claims Juiced 2 Swiped His Work
Analyst Calls Bullshit On EA Being "White Knight"
New Nvidia Card "Fastest"
These Pokemones Have Orgies
Greenpeace Says Nintendo Hates the Environment
M. Bison Found
