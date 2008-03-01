The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Today Show Gets Around To Its "Old People Like Wii" Story

NBC's news and entertainment program Today has decided to get around to airing its late take on the Old People Like Playing Wii phenomenon that swept the nation at the end of 2006. In its "Forever Young" segment, which features old folks who are capable of jogging and smiling, it reveals that the aged quite enjoy virtual bowling between bouts of not being visited by their grandchildren. Hey old people! Stop snatching up all the Wiis! Some of us still haven't played Super Mario Galaxy thanks to your Wii Sports obsession!

I'm actually quite surprised that folks confined to retirement homes and elder care facilities aren't finding the orderly-killing simulation in Manhunt 2 more appealing than Wii bowling. Oh God, I'm so horribly depressed.

