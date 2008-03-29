The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Too Human Development Diary, Silicon Knights Officially Goes Crazy Edition

Some of you will enjoy the gameplay footage in Silicon Knights' latest Too Human developer diary. But make sure that you fast forward to the middle before losing another battle of attention span against the internet. Because this diary features a strange short film called The Goblin Man of Norway. We think it's meant to be a mockumentary. Chronicling the excavation of a faceless mythical artifact, huge orchestration and high production values clash with touches like clearly satirical woolly mammoth maps. It's a gloriously awkward miss, really, like Silicon Knights take Too Human so seriously that they can't even joke about it, even when they try very, very hard.

So consider this post the equivalent of making a funny face after eating some food and saying, "This tastes funny. Try it."

The Goblin Man of Normandy [NFC]

