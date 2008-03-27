Topless Yakuza Toy

Now typically, if we post nerdy figurines, that means one thing. No, it means two things: jubblies. This too! SEGA Toys is releasing a topless Kiryu Kazuma from Ryu ga Gotoku/Yakuza figure. Kiryu stands on a lit pedestal, holding a bat and sports yakuza-style back tattoos. No plans to release this outside Japan, but it's available for pre-order for $US 68.90. Kiryu and his male nipples are slated to ship this July.
Ryu ga Gotoku 2 [NCSX via Japanator]
Now typically, if we post nerdy figurines, that means one thing. No, it means two things: jubblies. This too! SEGA Toys is releasing a topless Kiryu Kazuma from Ryu ga Gotoku/Yakuza figure. Kiryu stands on a lit pedestal, holding a bat and sports yakuza-style back tattoos. No plans to release this outside Japan, but it's available for pre-order for $US 68.90. Kiryu and his male nipples are slated to ship this July.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink