Topless Yakuza Toy

Now typically, if we post nerdy figurines, that means one thing. No, it means two things: jubblies. This too! SEGA Toys is releasing a topless Kiryu Kazuma from Ryu ga Gotoku/Yakuza figure. Kiryu stands on a lit pedestal, holding a bat and sports yakuza-style back tattoos. No plans to release this outside Japan, but it's available for pre-order for $US 68.90. Kiryu and his male nipples are slated to ship this July.

