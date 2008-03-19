Toshiba To Lose $US 666 Million (Cue Scary Music)

Man, losing is hard. Not only that, it's expensive. Back in February, Toshiba pulled the plug on its HD DVD, thereby ending the format war. That, along with the falling price of flash memory chips, means that profits are expected to drop 125 billion yen, compared to the 137.4 billion yen profit it recorded last year. The decision to stop making HD DVD players alone will cost Toshiba 65 billion yen. That's $US 666 million dollars. 666? That's certainly an omen!

HD DVD Defeat [BBC]