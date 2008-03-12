Toys 'R' Us Smash Bros. Brawl Semi-Super Deal

Still sitting on the fence on your Super Smash Bros. Brawl purchase? Perhaps this Toys R Us deal, giving you 50% off a second game with a purchase of Brawl will light a fire under you. We're talking Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros Treasure for $US U15 or Mario & Sonic At the Olympic Games for $US 25, people.
Sure, the rest of the Wii offerings may peak at Tony Hawk's Proving Ground, but it's not such a bad deal. Head on over to the official Toys R Us site to see if there's anything that strikes your cheap-arse(TM) fancy.
Super Smash Bros. Brawl [Toys R Us via Slickdeals]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink