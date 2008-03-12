The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Toys 'R' Us Smash Bros. Brawl Semi-Super Deal

Still sitting on the fence on your Super Smash Bros. Brawl purchase? Perhaps this Toys R Us deal, giving you 50% off a second game with a purchase of Brawl will light a fire under you. We're talking Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros Treasure for $US U15 or Mario & Sonic At the Olympic Games for $US 25, people.

Sure, the rest of the Wii offerings may peak at Tony Hawk's Proving Ground, but it's not such a bad deal. Head on over to the official Toys R Us site to see if there's anything that strikes your cheap-arse(TM) fancy.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl [Toys R Us via Slickdeals]

