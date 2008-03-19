Tragnarion Conjuring Doodle Hex Wii

Ever since I first heard about Tragnarion Studios' Doodle Hex for the DS, I'd been thinking how great a fit the hex-drawing puzzle combat game would be on Nintendo's Wii. Apparently Tragnarion was thinking the same thing, and now that the Spanish company has acquired an official Wii developer licence, it's only a matter of time before the Doodle Hex saga makes its big-screen debut.

"Now that we are releasing in May 2008 our Nintendo DS title 'Doodle Hex', we are really looking forward to work with our recently acquired Wii Licensed, so that we can bring the Doodle Hex saga to this amazing platform. We've been working on preparing some really innovative projects which will make full use of the Wii's unique capabilities" said Ricardo Carretero, Lead Designer of Doodle Hex.

Welcome to the wonderful world of Wii development, Tragnarion!