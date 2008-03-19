The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Tragnarion Conjuring Doodle Hex Wii

Ever since I first heard about Tragnarion Studios' Doodle Hex for the DS, I'd been thinking how great a fit the hex-drawing puzzle combat game would be on Nintendo's Wii. Apparently Tragnarion was thinking the same thing, and now that the Spanish company has acquired an official Wii developer licence, it's only a matter of time before the Doodle Hex saga makes its big-screen debut.

"Now that we are releasing in May 2008 our Nintendo DS title 'Doodle Hex', we are really looking forward to work with our recently acquired Wii Licensed, so that we can bring the Doodle Hex saga to this amazing platform. We've been working on preparing some really innovative projects which will make full use of the Wii's unique capabilities" said Ricardo Carretero, Lead Designer of Doodle Hex.

Welcome to the wonderful world of Wii development, Tragnarion!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles