The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Tron To Triumphantly Return To Theaters In 2011 (And In 3D!)

It's been over twenty five years since the original Tron flick took drive-in theaters by storm, but it looks like Tron fever may be sweeping the nation again in the next decade. According to film site Dark Horizons, Disney has plans to release a 3D sequel to the video game film, using the same technology in previous 3D efforts such as Chicken Little and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Hollywood Reporter previously wrote that Joseph Kosinski, currently said to be working on a Logan's Run remake, will be helming the project and that Lost writers Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz would write the script. We just hope they haven't abandoned Tron's spandex roots. That, and that the discs are still deadly.

Disney Plans A Bumper 2011 [Dark Horizons - thanks, Matty!]

Comments

  • Jess T Guest

    "a 3D sequel to the video game film"

    It's actually the other way around, the film came out before the game.

    0
  • MoonUnit Guest

    Also hate to be a nag but The Nightmare Before Christmas was a stop motion animation. Not 3d CG like Chicken Little.

    The more you know!

    (P.S. are US comments not coming through?)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles