Having seen Tron at the drive-in as a wee lad, part of a double feature—it was paired with the pimps and prostitute-filled Vice Squad!—the craptastic Disney flick will always have a place in my heart. The fan-made version, a decidedly lo-fi affair, only makes the whole thing more endearing. It's cute as a button and makes me wish I had a copy of Tron to watch right now. It also makes me wish I had my own lightcycle.
Tron, Without The Icky Computer Graphics
