Two More Street Fighter IV Characters Confirmed

Capcom has a brand spanking new version of Street Fighter IV's arcade cabinet on test in Tokyo, one that confirms the return of Street Fighter's Sagat and Street Fighter II's Balrog. Shaky-cam videos of both new characters are up on YouTube, with Capcom's official blog confirming that three new stages have also been added to the latest SF IV build.
