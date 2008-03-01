Two More Street Fighter IV Characters Confirmed

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom has a brand spanking new version of Street Fighter IV's arcade cabinet on test in Tokyo, one that confirms the return of Street Fighter's Sagat and Street Fighter II's Balrog. Shaky-cam videos of both new characters are up on YouTube, with Capcom's official blog confirming that three new stages have also been added to the latest SF IV build.

Balrog and Sagat [YouTube]

