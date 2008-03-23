Two New GTA IV Radio Widgets Hit

Yesterday's Grand Theft Auto IV info glut didn't just include 20 new screens, there were also a handful of new wallpapers featuring drugs, cops, guns and tatas. There were also two new widgets for two more radio stations. Hit the jump to listen to the grooves of K109 The Studio and the rants of WKTT Talk Radio.
K109 The Studio
WKTT
