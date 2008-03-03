Two Thousand People Wait For New Erotic Game

Nerds! Two thousand of them, apparently. They came in droves to the Akihabara Sofmap for the midnight release of erotic PC game To Heart 2 Another Days. The game's launch is supposedly one of the biggest for an erotic game, and it would've been bigger if not for the game leaking online before it went on sale. So there ya go.
ToHeart2AD [Akiba Blog via Alafista]
