Two Worlds Spills Tainted Blood On Xbox Live

SouthPeak's epic RPG Two Worlds gets a little bit bigger today, as the company releases the first of two planned expansion packs onto Xbox Live. This pack, titled Tainted Blood, focuses on expanding the multiplayer gameplay of the game, adding four new maps to explore with friends, over 35 new quests, and a new PVP mode in which players vie for control of magical orbs of some sort.

"This pack of downloadable content is a fantastic expansion for players who love playing Two Worlds with friends and are ready for some new and exhilarating features," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "Tainted Blood's excellent new multiplayer mode is the key thing to note. The introduction of a completely new multiplayer mode lives up to our commitment to making sure Two Worlds is the best RPG experience we can create."

I particularly love the line about it being the best game they can create. It might not be the best RPG, but it's the best you'll get from us! Tainted Blood is available for download now for 600 Microsoft points.