Ubisoft Considering Tom Clancy MMO

Following the news that Ubisoft has secured the rights to the Tom Clancy name, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed in a follow up conference call plans to look into creating an MMO using the Tom Clancy name. No word on which Tom Clancy brand would be involved or what sort of gameplay would be involved, but Guillemot did mention the possible cost of such a venture - upwards of $50 million. That's quite a chunk of change to spend on creating a persistent world filled with people hiding behind things and shooting each other. I cannot even begin to imagine how such a thing would work...unless perhaps they went with a game model similar to PlanetSide, with instanced combat zones for players to team up and take on. It would certainly be a fresh take on the MMO sector, one way or the other. Intriguing. We'll keep you posted.

