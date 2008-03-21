Ubisoft Rocks The Young Ladies

Ubisoft continues to explore young women's career options with the sixth game in their DS Imagine lineup, Imagine Rock Star. In stores this June, it sounds like a Rock Band wannabe with a fashion slant, as players dress up their characters and perform concerts in order to score a dream record contract. Players will be able to jam wirelessly with their friends, choosing from guitar, bass, drums, and - finally - piano.
"Ubisoft has established itself as the leading publisher for girls and we are extremely pleased with the success of the first series of Imagine games," said Tony Key, senior vice president of marketing and sales at Ubisoft. "By allowing them to play, create and dream of the possibilities, Imagine Rock Star strengthens Ubisoft's position in this category and provides more DS options for young girl gamers."
If they really want this to work, the game needs to be able to detect the presence of Imagine Babyz in the players collection and randomly stop the career mode in its tracks. "Please remove Imagine Rock Star and insert Imagine Babyz to continue."
Ubisoft Announces Imagine™ Rock Star for Nintendo DS™
Highly Successful Imagine Video Game Series for Young Girls Expands
SAN FRANCISCO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced the newest game to launch within its highly successful Imagine™ video game series: Imagine™ Rock Star. The Imagine line, part of Ubisoft's Games for Everyone division, is the first-ever dedicated brand of video games that allows girls ages 6 to 14 to explore their favourite interests and hobbies in an interactive and entertaining way.
Since the launch of the new franchise, Imagine sales have exceeded expectations with more than three million units sold globally. Following the successful launches of Imagine Figure Skater, Imagine Fashion Designer, Imagine Animal Doctor, Imagine Master Chef and Imagine Babyz, Imagine Rock Star is the sixth game in the Imagine line-up and will be available in June 2008, allowing young players to form their dream band, climb the charts and become music legends.
"Ubisoft has established itself as the leading publisher for girls and we are extremely pleased with the success of the first series of Imagine games," said Tony Key, senior vice president of marketing and sales at Ubisoft. "By allowing them to play, create and dream of the possibilities, Imagine Rock Star strengthens Ubisoft's position in this category and provides more DS options for young girl gamers."
Imagine Rock Star allows players to create a rock band and select who plays the drums, guitar, bass and piano. Each instrument has its own unique control using the Nintendo DS stylus. Players have the ability to customise the look of each band mate in order to become the most stylish rockers. Players can wirelessly jam with up to four of their friends, perform in concerts and earn money as the band works its way up the charts to the No. 1 spot to land its dream recording contract.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink