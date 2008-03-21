Ubisoft Rocks The Young Ladies

Ubisoft continues to explore young women's career options with the sixth game in their DS Imagine lineup, Imagine Rock Star. In stores this June, it sounds like a Rock Band wannabe with a fashion slant, as players dress up their characters and perform concerts in order to score a dream record contract. Players will be able to jam wirelessly with their friends, choosing from guitar, bass, drums, and - finally - piano.

"Ubisoft has established itself as the leading publisher for girls and we are extremely pleased with the success of the first series of Imagine games," said Tony Key, senior vice president of marketing and sales at Ubisoft. "By allowing them to play, create and dream of the possibilities, Imagine Rock Star strengthens Ubisoft's position in this category and provides more DS options for young girl gamers."

If they really want this to work, the game needs to be able to detect the presence of Imagine Babyz in the players collection and randomly stop the career mode in its tracks. "Please remove Imagine Rock Star and insert Imagine Babyz to continue."