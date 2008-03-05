Ugliest and Only Halo 3 Lamp

Hawty McBloggy found this delightful Halo 3-themed lamp while perusing the dregs of eBay auctions. The lamp, which features two spartans being ambushed by a jackal sniper, is nearly two-feet tall and had a starting bid of just under $US 95. The auction ends on Sunday. Not bad for a lamp that blends kitsch with Halo.

