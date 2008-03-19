UK 360 Sales Spike 40%

What a surprise! Turns out that Microsoft's tactic of dropping the price of the Xbox 360 a significant amount resulted in more sales! Who'd have thought? According to Chart-Track, sales of the Xbox 360 were up 35-40% over the weekend, starting on Friday when the price drop kicked in. With such a short lead time between the official announcement and the price drop, UK retailer HMV spokesperson Gennaro Castaldo is convinced that the sales surge will continue.

"That's obviously fairly significant, given we didn't have too much time to communicate it to our consumers. So with a lot more of the marketing kicking in now we expect it to grow even more in the coming days and weeks."

I'm sure Microsoft welcomes the jump as Sony prepares Gran Turismo 5 Prologue for European release later this month, and the June return of Solid Snake hanging heavy in the air. Interesting times indeed.

