UK Gets Lovely Crisis Core Special Edition

Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core's been a long time coming for Europe. Still going to be a while, actually, with the game not due to hit until much later this year. As a half-hearted compensatory offer, Square Enix are offering British customers a special edition of the title, which will come in a fancy box and include a 48-page art book. No word on whether continental Europe can expect the same deal. As for interested Britons, Eurogamer reckon the bundle will be the same price as the standard edition, but will only be available for pre-order customers, so if you'd fancy one best get your pre-purchase skates on sharpish.

Crisis Core FFVII SE for UK [Eurogamer]