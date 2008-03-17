UK Supermarket Sees Funny Side Of Euro Brawl Delays

Europe's delay in getting Smash Bros Brawl is causing great amounts of distress. So it's good to know that amidst all the wailing and teeth-gnashing, somebody can see the funny side of it all. Above is a shot of the game's product page from the online store of British supermarket chain Tesco. Obviously not a release date that's come from Nintendo themselves, but hey, the way things are going it may not end up being too far off the mark!
kool! let me just preorder it!