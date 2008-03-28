UMEMD Adds 4 Memory Sticks To PSP

Is your one Memory Stick slot in your PSP just not enough? Hacker-modders at Team Executer are releasing an add-on called the UMEMD that allows you to hold 4 additional memory sticks without a fanny pack (or whatever the kids carry these days). A plastic UMD-shaped adaptor, the priceless UMEMD slides into PSP-1000s and stores your precious digital cargo with ease.
In full disclosure, we were totally confused first glance at how this could possibly work. Then we realised that the UMEMD just held the Memory Sticks and didn't claim to translate them to some magical UMD-laser-happy format.
UMEMD [Team Executer via Maxconsole]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink