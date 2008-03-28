UMEMD Adds 4 Memory Sticks To PSP

Is your one Memory Stick slot in your PSP just not enough? Hacker-modders at Team Executer are releasing an add-on called the UMEMD that allows you to hold 4 additional memory sticks without a fanny pack (or whatever the kids carry these days). A plastic UMD-shaped adaptor, the priceless UMEMD slides into PSP-1000s and stores your precious digital cargo with ease.

In full disclosure, we were totally confused first glance at how this could possibly work. Then we realised that the UMEMD just held the Memory Sticks and didn't claim to translate them to some magical UMD-laser-happy format.



UMEMD [Team Executer via Maxconsole]