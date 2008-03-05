Undertow: Path of the Elect Pack Hits Tomorrow

The first expansion pack for Xbox Live Arcade original Undertow hits tomorrow. Path of the Elect includes a five-level singe-player and co-op campaign, four new multiplayer maps and introduces a new playable race called the Elect.

The Elect is a "fanatical alien race" with superior technology and fire power. The pack will sell for 400 Microsoft points, aka about $US 5. Hit the jump for some screens from the new pack.