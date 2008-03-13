UNICEF Campaigns to Stop Virtual Child Porn

While the Japanese government has been cracking down more and more on child pornography, Unicef feels the government's efforts have come up a little short. What's more, the organisation has been campaigning the government to ban child porn imagery in manga, anime and games. (Note that Microsoft and Yahoo totally support Uniceft's campaign.) According to Unicef's definition, imagery like sailor uniforms should not be permitted in adult scenes. Meaning? That Unicef is saying that even adult videos that feature over 18 actresses should not be allowed to use underage imagery like school girl outfits and whatnot. Though, people who look under 18 would not be prohibited from doing what they do. Whatever that is.

Campaign to Make Virtual Child Porn [IT Media via Canned Dogs]