Unreal Engine 4 Targeting Consoles, Not PCs

Yeah, the Unreal Engine was once synonymous with cutting-edge PC graphics tech. Once. But in the future? With Unreal Engine 4.0? Well, it's going to be geared towards consoles, not the PC. So says Epic boss Tim Sweeney:

There is a long life ahead for Unreal Engine 3. Version 4 will exclusively target the next console generation, Microsoft's successor for the Xbox 360, Sony's successor for the Playstation 3 - and if Nintendo ships a machine with similar hardware specs, then that also. PCs will follow after that.

Exclusively targeting consoles? PCs following after a Nintendo console? Egads. Epic and PC fanboys, let me get my boat and a paddle together before your salty tears cry me a river.
  • tsengan Guest

    The hypocrisy stinks. Epic is one of the founders of the PC Gaming Alliance.

    Well done Epic. Well done.

    0

